Manila bay beach?

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A man looks on as workers spread synthetic white sand along a portion of the Manila Bay coast on Thursday as part of the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The white sand, made from crushed dolomite boulders from Cebu, will be spread on the banks of the bay from near the US Embassy to the Yacht Club and will serve as a reminder to the public to take care of the popular spot, according to Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda.