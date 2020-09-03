Home > News MULTIMEDIA LGBT community slams court order for early release of Pemberton Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 03 2020 05:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the LGBT rights advocate group BAHAGHARI, together with other youth organizations, hold an indignation rally in front of the Department of Justice headquarters in Manila on Thursday. The group condemned a court order for the early release of US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton who was convicted for killing Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude on Oct. 11, 2014. Court orders early release of US Marine in Filipino transgender woman's slay over good conduct Read More: Jennifer Laude Josepg Scott Pemberton Department of Justice Manila transgender woman LGBT Bahaghari /business/09/10/20/ntc-recalls-frequencies-channels-assigned-to-abs-cbn/sports/09/10/20/tennis-aussie-open-aspiring-for-up-to-half-full-stadiums/life/09/10/20/dating-factory-worker-kumikita-ngayon-sa-paggawa-ng-leaf-art-sa-gitna-ng-covid-19-pandemic/sports/09/10/20/pba-any-kind-of-bubble-will-do-for-beau-belga/business/09/10/20/finance-department-expects-p271t-tax-collection-in-2021-as-economy-reopens-further