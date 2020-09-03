Home  >  News

LGBT community slams court order for early release of Pemberton

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 03 2020 05:53 PM

Members of the LGBT rights advocate group BAHAGHARI, together with other youth organizations, hold an indignation rally in front of the Department of Justice headquarters in Manila on Thursday. The group condemned a court order for the early release of US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton who was convicted for killing Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude on Oct. 11, 2014.

