Checking in on both physical, mental health

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A Parañaque City health officer contacts a COVID-19-positive patient under quarantine to check on their mental health as part of the city's "Let's H.E.A.L. (Help, Encourage, Accept, Love) as One Parañaque" program on Thursday. The patients under isolation and recovered patients for reintegration can also communicate with the city program's hotlines for counseling to help process mental stresses of being a COVID-19 patient.