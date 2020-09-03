Home > News MULTIMEDIA Checking in on both physical, mental health Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 03 2020 07:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A Parañaque City health officer contacts a COVID-19-positive patient under quarantine to check on their mental health as part of the city's "Let's H.E.A.L. (Help, Encourage, Accept, Love) as One Parañaque" program on Thursday. The patients under isolation and recovered patients for reintegration can also communicate with the city program's hotlines for counseling to help process mental stresses of being a COVID-19 patient. DepEd: Mental health support sa mga guro, estudyante kailangan palakasin The psychiatrist will see you online now DepEd to strengthen health literacy as pandemic persists Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Paranaque City "Let's H.E.A.L. (Help Encourage Accept Love) as One Parañaque" mental health /business/09/10/20/ntc-recalls-frequencies-channels-assigned-to-abs-cbn/sports/09/10/20/tennis-aussie-open-aspiring-for-up-to-half-full-stadiums/life/09/10/20/dating-factory-worker-kumikita-ngayon-sa-paggawa-ng-leaf-art-sa-gitna-ng-covid-19-pandemic/sports/09/10/20/pba-any-kind-of-bubble-will-do-for-beau-belga/business/09/10/20/finance-department-expects-p271t-tax-collection-in-2021-as-economy-reopens-further