PH, US coast guards conduct joint exercise

PH and US coast guards conduct joint exercise

Francis Malasig, EPA-EFE

An Elite force of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) joins an anti-piracy drill on the deck of BRP Gabriela Silang patrol ship during a maritime exercise in the waters of Manila Bay, Friday. The PCG and United States Coast Guard (USCG) conducted joint maritime search and rescue exercises to intensify maritime safety and law enforcement.