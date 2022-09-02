Father seeks clemency for Mary Jane Veloso

MULTIMEDIA

Mary Jane Veloso's father hopes for clemency

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Cesar Veloso, father of Mary Jane Veloso, points to a collection of photos while recalling the last time he was with her, at the office of the Secretary of Department of Migrant Workers in Mandaluyong on Friday. Veloso, accompanied by migrants group Migrante International, handed a letter of appeal to the department to be given to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., days before his scheduled trip to Indonesia, for clemency on humanitarian grounds for Mary Jane.