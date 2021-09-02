2 Caloocan streets to be placed under granular lockdown

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 2 Caloocan streets to be placed under week-long granular lockdown Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 02 2021 08:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Local government personnel set up barricades and tents at a street in Brgy. 123, Caloocan City on Thursday, a day before the area is set to be put under granular lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan said two streets from different barangays in the city will be under granular lockdown from September 3 to September 9 while residents will undergo swab testing and contact tracing. 'Consensus' reached to replace ECQ with granular lockdowns, but still up to IATF: DILG PH logs 16,621 new COVID-19 cases; active infections top 146,000 Read More: coronavirus COVID19 granular lockdown lockdown Caloocan /news/09/03/21/8-sugatan-sa-sunog-sa-qc-condo-building/news/09/03/21/doe-tiniyak-ang-power-supply-sa-halalan-2022/business/09/03/21/gordon-sees-need-to-increase-foreign-direct-investments-in-ph/spotlight/09/03/21/duterte-wants-coa-to-audit-philippine-red-cross/news/09/03/21/senate-foreign-relations-committee-oks-arms-trade-treaty