2 Caloocan streets to be placed under granular lockdown

MULTIMEDIA

2 Caloocan streets to be placed under week-long granular lockdown

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Local government personnel set up barricades and tents at a street in Brgy. 123, Caloocan City on Thursday, a day before the area is set to be put under granular lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan said two streets from different barangays in the city will be under granular lockdown from September 3 to September 9 while residents will undergo swab testing and contact tracing.