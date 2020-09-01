Home > News MULTIMEDIA New business normal Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 02 2020 12:24 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A vendor shows to a potential client on social media a live video of various Christmas decors being sold at a market in Quezon City on Tuesday. Many businesses have turned to online selling to cope with low sales brought about by COVID-19 and the government’s various quarantine classifications. Matamlay ang negosyo: Mga tindera ng Christmas decor kani-kaniyang paraan para kumita Ilang Pinoy: Pagdiriwang ng Pasko ngayong taon di kailangang magarbo Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 market Christmas Christmas decor Dapitan arcade online selling social media multimedia multimedia photos