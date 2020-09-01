Home  >  News

New business normal

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Sep 02 2020

New business normal

A vendor shows to a potential client on social media a live video of various Christmas decors being sold at a market in Quezon City on Tuesday. Many businesses have turned to online selling to cope with low sales brought about by COVID-19 and the government’s various quarantine classifications.

