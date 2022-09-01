US Coast Guard joins Brigada Eskwela

MULTIMEDIA

PH, US coast guards help out in Brigada Eskwela

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

A US Coast Guard (USCG) officer (R) interacts with children as they play a parlor game at a public elementary school in Manila on Thursday. Around 100 personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard and 20 from the USCG helped clean, repaint and repair school facilities a day before the joint search and rescue exercise (SAREX) of the two coast guards in Lubang, Occidental Mindoro.