US Coast Guard joins Brigada Eskwela

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH, US coast guards help out in Brigada Eskwela Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP Posted at Sep 01 2022 05:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A US Coast Guard (USCG) officer (R) interacts with children as they play a parlor game at a public elementary school in Manila on Thursday. Around 100 personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard and 20 from the USCG helped clean, repaint and repair school facilities a day before the joint search and rescue exercise (SAREX) of the two coast guards in Lubang, Occidental Mindoro. PH, US coast guards to hold joint search, rescue drill PH, US coast guards join Brigada Eskwela in Manila Read More: US Coast Guard Philippine Coast Guard Brigada Eskwela SAREX search and rescue exercise /sports/09/01/22/creamline-releases-roster-for-asean-grand-prix/entertainment/09/01/22/ransom-collectives-lili-marks-albums-anniversary-with-concert/news/09/01/22/philippines-reports-3767-new-covid-cases/sports/09/01/22/spikers-turf-navy-scores-first-win-vs-ateneo/video/entertainment/09/01/22/karakter-na-valentina-lalabas-na-sa-darna