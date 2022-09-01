Marcos promises to address nurses' concerns

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos promises to address nurses' problems at PNA anniversary

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Guests at the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) 100th Founding Anniversary and 56th Nurses Week celebrations take a picture of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at the Tent City at the Manila Hotel on Thursday. Marcos said he will raise the overseas deployment cap for nurses, while promising to address the nursing profession's problems in the country.