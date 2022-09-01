Marcos promises to address nurses' concerns

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos promises to address nurses' problems at PNA anniversary Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2022 02:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Guests at the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) 100th Founding Anniversary and 56th Nurses Week celebrations take a picture of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at the Tent City at the Manila Hotel on Thursday. Marcos said he will raise the overseas deployment cap for nurses, while promising to address the nursing profession's problems in the country. Marcos to increase deployment cap of nurses abroad Read More: Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nurses PNA Philippine Nurses Association Nurses Week Bongbong Marcos /overseas/09/01/22/taiwan-sees-446-air-incursions-by-china-in-august/news/09/01/22/ovp-defends-confidential-expenses-in-proposed-budget/news/09/01/22/decision-on-de-lima-drug-cases-may-be-out-by-yearend/sports/09/01/22/with-tnt-on-brink-of-title-erram-vows-to-play-through-pain/news/09/01/22/senate-panel-to-wrap-up-probe-on-sugar-importation-mess-soon