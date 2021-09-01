TNVS drivers get vaccinated vs COVID-19

MULTIMEDIA

TNVS drivers receive their COVID-19 vaccines

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Transport Network Vehicles Service (TNVS) drivers receive their vaccines against COVID-19 as part of Grab‘s ‘Vacc to Normal’ campaign at its newly launched vaccination facility at the Wilcon IT hub in Makati City on Wednesday. Grab drivers and riders, who are considered economic frontliners, are part of the government’s A4 priority group for inoculation.