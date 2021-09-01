TNVS drivers get vaccinated vs COVID-19

Home > News MULTIMEDIA TNVS drivers receive their COVID-19 vaccines Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2021 02:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Transport Network Vehicles Service (TNVS) drivers receive their vaccines against COVID-19 as part of Grab‘s ‘Vacc to Normal’ campaign at its newly launched vaccination facility at the Wilcon IT hub in Makati City on Wednesday. Grab drivers and riders, who are considered economic frontliners, are part of the government’s A4 priority group for inoculation. Metro Manila eyes COVID vaccination for non-residents: official Read More: COVID19 TNVS Transport Network Vehicles Service (TNVS) Grab vaccination hub COVID19 vaccine COVID19 vaccination /overseas/09/01/21/hurricane-ida-could-become-costliest-weather-disaster/business/09/01/21/factories-hit-by-pandemic-related-supply-disruptions/news/09/01/21/panukalang-bakuna-bubble-tinutulan-ng-who-at-doh/news/09/01/21/covid-task-force-looks-at-possibility-of-multi-day-elections-in-2022/news/09/01/21/lgus-told-dont-tap-contact-tracers-for-vaccination