Gearing up for Christmas amid MECQ

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2021 02:17 PM

Gearing up for Christmas

Sellers sort Christmas decors at their stall in Barangay Sta. Teresita in Quezon City on Wednesday, the start of the 'ber' months which informally marks the opening of the Christmas season in the country. The Philippines, having a pre-dominantly Catholic population, is known for celebrating Christmas the longest in the world.

