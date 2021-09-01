Home > News MULTIMEDIA Gearing up for Christmas amid MECQ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2021 02:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Sellers sort Christmas decors at their stall in Barangay Sta. Teresita in Quezon City on Wednesday, the start of the 'ber' months which informally marks the opening of the Christmas season in the country. The Philippines, having a pre-dominantly Catholic population, is known for celebrating Christmas the longest in the world. Bentahan ng parol umarangkada na sa Christmas Capital ng Pilipinas Read More: Christmas September Dapitan Barangay Sta. Teresita Quezon City ber months Christmas decors Christmas season Pasko /sports/09/01/21/mma-zamboanga-sees-easier-grand-prix-if-she-beats-ham/overseas/09/01/21/pope-francis-says-never-considered-resigning/sports/09/01/21/solon-files-bill-to-take-care-of-past-olympians/life/09/01/21/viral-good-looking-priest-downplays-netizens-reactions/overseas/09/01/21/taliban-urged-to-ensure-safe-passage-out-of-afghanistan