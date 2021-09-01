Home  >  News

Health workers march to DOH, call for Duque’s resignation

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2021 01:29 PM

‘Duque, panagutin’

Health workers from different hospitals gather in front of the Department of Health headquarters in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday. The group called for the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and slammed the department’s alleged failure to release all the benefits for health workers both in public and private facilities.

