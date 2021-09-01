‘Duque, panagutin’

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Health workers march to DOH, call for Duque’s resignation George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2021 01:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers from different hospitals gather in front of the Department of Health headquarters in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday. The group called for the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and slammed the department’s alleged failure to release all the benefits for health workers both in public and private facilities. Nurse: Health workers parang laging namamalimos, galit na ngayon Read More: COVID19 health workers Alliance of Health Workers DOH Francisco Duque III Francisco Duque health workers benefits /overseas/09/01/21/australia-offers-visas-for-afghan-paralympians/news/09/01/21/comelec-exec-defies-mayors-order-against-voter-registration/news/09/01/21/house-lawmakers-junk-impeachment-raps-vs-scs-leonen/news/09/01/21/govt-says-aquino-admin-bought-costlier-ppes/news/09/01/21/ilang-condo-sa-ncr-apektado-ng-granular-lockdown