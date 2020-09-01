Home > News MULTIMEDIA Getting ready for blended learning George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2020 05:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Parents of students line up to receive modules and learning gadgets at the Amado V. Hernandez Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. According to the Department of Education, some 400,000 students are transferring to public schools this year, with 440 private elementary and high schools shutting down as families were hard up amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 33,000 college-level kids of OFWs to get P30,000 assistance Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Amado V. Hernandez Elementary School blended learning online class education multimedia multimedia photos