MULTIMEDIA

Getting ready for blended learning

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Parents of students line up to receive modules and learning gadgets at the Amado V. Hernandez Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. According to the Department of Education, some 400,000 students are transferring to public schools this year, with 440 private elementary and high schools shutting down as families were hard up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.