From school to quarantine facility

Aaron Favila, AP

A worker arranges chairs as they temporarily convert a public school to a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Quezon City on Tuesday, as the government further eased lockdown restrictions despite the country having the most coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia. The country on Tuesday recorded an additional 3,483 COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s total to 224,264.