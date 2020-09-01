Home > News MULTIMEDIA From school to quarantine facility Aaron Favila, AP Posted at Sep 01 2020 09:57 PM | Updated as of Sep 01 2020 10:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A worker arranges chairs as they temporarily convert a public school to a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Quezon City on Tuesday, as the government further eased lockdown restrictions despite the country having the most coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia. The country on Tuesday recorded an additional 3,483 COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s total to 224,264. PH logs 3,483 additional COVID-19 cases; total reaches 224,264 Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus quarantine facility facility conversion multimedia multimedia photos