Conducting census amid COVID-19 pandemic

Enumerators from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) wear personal protective equipment while doing an interview with a resident in Herbosa, Tondo, Manila City on Tuesday. The PSA launched the 2020 Census of Population and Housing on Sept. 1 and targets to release the new census result by the second quarter of 2021.