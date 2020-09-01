Home > News MULTIMEDIA Conducting census amid COVID-19 pandemic ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2020 02:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Enumerators from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) wear personal protective equipment while doing an interview with a resident in Herbosa, Tondo, Manila City on Tuesday. The PSA launched the 2020 Census of Population and Housing on Sept. 1 and targets to release the new census result by the second quarter of 2021. Read More: Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) enumerators COVID-19 2020 Census of Population and Housing Tondo Manila multimedia multimedia photos