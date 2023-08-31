MULTIMEDIA

Tragedy in Tandang Sora

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Firefighters and Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QCDRRMO) personnel carry the remains of one of the fire fatalities in Pleasant View Subdivision in Tandang Sora, Quezon City on Thursday. Authorities confirmed the death of 16 people after a fire, which reached first alarm, hit a house converted into a t-shirt manufacturing establishment.