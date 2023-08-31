Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Flooded Espana, Manila

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 31 2023 05:24 PM

Flooded Espana, Manila

Motorists traverse the flooded Espana Boulevard in Sampaloc, Manila on Thursday. Mayor Honey Lacuna ordered the deployment of libreng sakay to assist stranded passengers due to half-tire flooding in the area of Kalaw, Taft Avenue, Vito Cruz, P. Ocampo, Tayuman, Abad Santos, Yuseco, Lacson, Dapitan, and Maceda in Sampaloc.

Read More:  Espana   Sampaloc   flooding   habagat   Taft   Vito Cruz   Manila flooding  