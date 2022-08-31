Union leaders file complaints against red-tagging

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Union leaders file complaints vs NTF-ELCAC over red-tagging Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 31 2022 03:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Union and labor leaders file complaints against state forces under the NTF-ELCAC, at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Wednesday, for alleged repeated threats and harassment. The complainants cited multiple visits by uniformed personnel in their homes to discuss so-called terrorism awareness. Lawyers, doctors ask DOJ to help stop red-tagging of rights defenders, health workers Read More: Red tagging NTF-ELCAC unionist Commission on Human Rights red-tagging red tag labor leaders union leaders /news/08/31/22/suspects-in-ambush-slay-of-maguindanao-cops-identified/news/08/31/22/sapat-na-bilang-ng-mga-guro-pinatitiyak-ng-deped/business/08/31/22/gazprom-halts-pipeline-gas-flow-in-new-jitters-for-europe/overseas/08/31/22/japan-pm-ruling-party-to-cut-ties-with-unification-church/news/08/31/22/mmda-to-boost-physical-apprehension-after-ncap-pause