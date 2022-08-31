Union leaders file complaints against red-tagging

Home  >  News

Union leaders file complaints vs NTF-ELCAC over red-tagging

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 31 2022 03:47 PM

Union and labor leaders file complaints against state forces under the NTF-ELCAC, at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Wednesday, for alleged repeated threats and harassment. The complainants cited multiple visits by uniformed personnel in their homes to discuss so-called terrorism awareness.

