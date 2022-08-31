Twin storms near Philippines

MULTIMEDIA

Super typhoon Hinnamnor and Tropical Depression Gardo

Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMMB/CIRA

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor (above center) approaches Japan’s Ryukyu Islands as Tropical Depression Gardo (below STY Hinnamnor) meanders over the Philippine Sea as it moves north, northeastward on Wednesday morning. TD Gardo was estimated based on all available data at 1,130 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon (20.1°N, 132.8°E) with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa.