Manila Police prepares for habagat

Preparing for bad weather

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Manila Police District (MPD) search and rescue unit inspect their equipment in preparation for the incoming super typhoon, at the MPD headquarters on Wednesday. Super typhoon Hinnamnor may reach a peak intensity of 205 kph within 24 hours before weakening gradually, and may bring moderate to heavy rains with isolated thunderstorms by late Thursday or Friday in Luzon as it enhances the southwest monsoon, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.