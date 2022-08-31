Manila Police prepares for habagat

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Preparing for bad weather George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 31 2022 05:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Manila Police District (MPD) search and rescue unit inspect their equipment in preparation for the incoming super typhoon, at the MPD headquarters on Wednesday. Super typhoon Hinnamnor may reach a peak intensity of 205 kph within 24 hours before weakening gradually, and may bring moderate to heavy rains with isolated thunderstorms by late Thursday or Friday in Luzon as it enhances the southwest monsoon, according to state weather bureau PAGASA. Super typhoon to stir monsoon rains over Luzon: PAGASA Read More: Manila Police District search and rescue Supertyphoon Hinnamnor TD Gardo habagat MPD super typhoon storm typhoon bagyo Gardo Henry GardoPH HenryPH calamity disaster /news/09/01/22/henry-to-enhance-habagat-bring-rains-over-western-luzon/entertainment/09/01/22/leonardo-dicaprio-camila-morrone-break-up-reports/video/life/09/01/22/2022-ramon-magsaysay-awardees-announced/video/business/09/01/22/pse-index-sheds-over-100-points/video/news/09/01/22/cebu-city-lifts-mask-mandate-in-public-outdoor-spaces