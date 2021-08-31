MULTIMEDIA

Manila continues COVID-19 vaccination amid MECQ

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A resident undergoes screening before being vaccinated at the Isabelo delos Reyes Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday as the city continues its vaccine roll-out even as Metro Manila remains under modified enhanced community quarantine. Health authorities on Tuesday recorded its lowest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in a week at 13,827 but chalked up the relatively low count to the "lower laboratory output" on Sunday.