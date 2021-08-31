Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila continues COVID-19 vaccination amid MECQ Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 31 2021 08:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A resident undergoes screening before being vaccinated at the Isabelo delos Reyes Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday as the city continues its vaccine roll-out even as Metro Manila remains under modified enhanced community quarantine. Health authorities on Tuesday recorded its lowest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in a week at 13,827 but chalked up the relatively low count to the "lower laboratory output" on Sunday. PH records 13,827 new COVID-19 cases; deaths over 100 for 2 weeks straight Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Manila MECQ modified enhanced community quarantine Isabelo delos Reyes Elementary School /entertainment/09/01/21/kathryn-daniel-start-work-on-new-series/entertainment/09/01/21/meryll-pens-joem-short-birthday-greeting/news/09/01/21/mayor-ng-general-luna-quezon-nagpositibo-sa-covid-19/news/09/01/21/cybersex-den-sinalakay-sa-quezon-city-16-arestado/entertainment/09/01/21/uwi-na-celebrities-mourn-death-of-mahal