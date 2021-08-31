Long queues at MRT-3 amid MECQ

MULTIMEDIA

Long queues for MRT-3 commuters

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters fall in line to ride the MRT-3 from the North Avenue station in Quezon City on Tuesday, a day after the country recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single-day. The National Capital Region recorded 5,588 COVID-19 cases, the highest since April 11 as the metro remains under Modified enhanced community quarantine.