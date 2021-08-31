Last day of ayuda distribution

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ayuda distribution in Payatas Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 31 2021 04:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City receive their cash aid under the social amelioration program, on Tuesday. The Department of the Interior and Local Government extended the deadline of distribution of "ayuda" to low-income families after Metro Manila mayors appealed for it. DILG extends NCR's ayuda distribution to end-August; at least 80 pct distributed Read More: COVID19 cash aid ayuda Payatas Quezon City social amelioration program modified enhanced community quarantine enhanced community quarantine MECQ ECQ /entertainment/09/01/21/kathryn-daniel-start-work-on-new-series/entertainment/09/01/21/meryll-pens-joem-short-birthday-greeting/news/09/01/21/mayor-ng-general-luna-quezon-nagpositibo-sa-covid-19/news/09/01/21/cybersex-den-sinalakay-sa-quezon-city-16-arestado/entertainment/09/01/21/uwi-na-celebrities-mourn-death-of-mahal