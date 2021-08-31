Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Ayuda distribution in Payatas

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 31 2021 04:08 PM

Last day of ayuda distribution

Residents in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City receive their cash aid under the social amelioration program, on Tuesday. The Department of the Interior and Local Government extended the deadline of distribution of "ayuda" to low-income families after Metro Manila mayors appealed for it.

Read More:  COVID19   cash aid   ayuda   Payatas   Quezon City   social amelioration program   modified enhanced community quarantine   enhanced community quarantine   MECQ   ECQ  