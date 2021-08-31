Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Fabella health workers call for Duque’s resignation

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 31 2021 02:56 PM

Health workers want Duque out

Health workers hold a lunch break protest and noise barrage outside the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. The group demanded the Department of Health (DOH) to release all hospital workers’ COVID-19 benefits, and called for the resignation of Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Read More:  COVID19   health workers   Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital   DOH   Sec. Duque  