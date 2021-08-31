Health workers want Duque out

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Fabella health workers call for Duque’s resignation George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 31 2021 02:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers hold a lunch break protest and noise barrage outside the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. The group demanded the Department of Health (DOH) to release all hospital workers’ COVID-19 benefits, and called for the resignation of Secretary Francisco Duque III. Health workers won't stop protests until they receive benefits: group Read More: COVID19 health workers Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital DOH Sec. Duque /entertainment/09/01/21/kathryn-daniel-start-work-on-new-series/entertainment/09/01/21/meryll-pens-joem-short-birthday-greeting/news/09/01/21/mayor-ng-general-luna-quezon-nagpositibo-sa-covid-19/news/09/01/21/cybersex-den-sinalakay-sa-quezon-city-16-arestado/entertainment/09/01/21/uwi-na-celebrities-mourn-death-of-mahal