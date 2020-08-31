Home  >  News

Tribute to Filipinos facing tragedies

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 31 2020 10:33 PM

Tribute to Filipinos facing tragedies

ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak and Chairman Mark Lopez (l-r) watch as a tribute video bearing a message of hope to all Filipinos facing tragedies plays at the ELJ Building lobby at the company's headquarters in Quezon City on Monday. The tribute, also meant to honor the company's 11,071 employees, was unveiled on National Heroes Day and the last day of almost half of ABS-CBN's workforce who were retrenched after a lower House committee denied the network's franchise renewal. 

