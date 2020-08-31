Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Tribute to medical workers on Heroes' Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 31 2020 11:30 AM

Tribute to medical workers on Heroes' Day

Workers' rights advocates pay tribute to 38 fallen medical frontliners in a protest action at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Monday, National Heroes Day. The labor unions demanded for regular free testing, quarantine leaves, hazard pay for health workers in the private sector.

Read More:  Kilusang Mayo Uno   Nagkaisa! Labor Coalition and Paggawa   United Workers   health workers   tribute to fallen medical workers   multimedia   multimedia photo  