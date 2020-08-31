Home > News MULTIMEDIA Tribute to medical workers on Heroes' Day Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 31 2020 11:30 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Workers' rights advocates pay tribute to 38 fallen medical frontliners in a protest action at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Monday, National Heroes Day. The labor unions demanded for regular free testing, quarantine leaves, hazard pay for health workers in the private sector. Read More: Kilusang Mayo Uno Nagkaisa! Labor Coalition and Paggawa United Workers health workers tribute to fallen medical workers multimedia multimedia photo