Labor groups call for 'justice for ABS-CBN workers'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Protesters led by DefendJobs Philippines hold a protest condemning the retrenchment of thousands of ABS-CBN workers, caused by the denial of the media company's franchise renewal, outside the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center in Sgt. Esguerra, Quezon City on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. The labor groups tagged the 70 solons who voted against the ABS-CBN's new franchise application as "modern-day traitors of the working class & people in time” as the country commemorates National Heroes’ Day.