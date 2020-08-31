Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila's Bishop Pabillo leads mass for COVID-19 frontliners Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 31 2020 02:41 PM | Updated as of Aug 31 2020 02:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A doctor lights a candle during a Mass for frontliners led by Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo at the San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City, on National Heroes Day, Monday. The religious celebration, themed “Pagpaparangal at Pagdarasal Para sa mga Frontliners”, is dedicated to all frontliners in the country's COVID-19 response. Read More: COVID-19 health workers frontliners Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City Mandaluyong multimedia multimedia photo