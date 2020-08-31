MULTIMEDIA

Manila's Bishop Pabillo leads mass for COVID-19 frontliners

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A doctor lights a candle during a Mass for frontliners led by Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo at the San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City, on National Heroes Day, Monday. The religious celebration, themed “Pagpaparangal at Pagdarasal Para sa mga Frontliners”, is dedicated to all frontliners in the country's COVID-19 response.