Another day of commuting

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2022 11:39 AM

The challenge with commuting

Commuters wait for a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. Another round of fuel hike has been implemented, with diesel prices going up as high as P6.10, which may further deter jeepney drivers to operate as they wait for a pending fare hike. 

