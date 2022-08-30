The challenge with commuting

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Another day of commuting Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 30 2022 11:39 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters wait for a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. Another round of fuel hike has been implemented, with diesel prices going up as high as P6.10, which may further deter jeepney drivers to operate as they wait for a pending fare hike. Read More: Commonwealth commuters commuting Quezon City fuel price hike /entertainment/08/30/22/hwang-in-youp-returning-to-manila-in-september/life/08/30/22/in-photos-beauty-queens-at-the-vogue-philippines-gala/news/08/30/22/marcos-orders-probe-on-forged-appointment-documents-palace/news/08/30/22/p4000-ipinamamahagi-sa-mga-taga-qc-na-nawalan-ng-trabaho/news/08/30/22/covid-19-vax-targets-sa-ncr-malapit-nang-maabot