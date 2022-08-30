Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

US Coast Guard ship visits Manila for search and rescue exercise with PCG

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2022 03:18 PM

PH, US coast guards to hold search and rescue exercise

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard welcome the United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Midgett (WMSL-757) at the Manila Bay on Tuesday. The PCG and USCG will hold a joint search and rescue (SAR) exercise, focusing on communication, maneuvering, technical demonstrations, flight operations, small boat operations, medical assistance, and resolution.

Read More:  Philippine Coast Guard   PCG   coast guard   US Coast Guard   USCGC Midgett   WMSL-757   SAR   Search and Rescue exercise   Philippines US   Philippines US relations  