PH, US coast guards to hold search and rescue exercise

US Coast Guard ship visits Manila for search and rescue exercise with PCG
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 30 2022 03:18 PM
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard welcome the United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Midgett (WMSL-757) at the Manila Bay on Tuesday. The PCG and USCG will hold a joint search and rescue (SAR) exercise, focusing on communication, maneuvering, technical demonstrations, flight operations, small boat operations, medical assistance, and resolution.
