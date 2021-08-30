NKTI workers protest, call for Duque's resignation

MULTIMEDIA

NKTI health workers hold protest, call for Duque's resignation

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Health workers from the National Kidney and Transplant Institute protest in front of the hospital in Quezon City on Monday, National Heroes Day, calling the health department to release long owed COVID-19 benefits. The Commission on Audit recently flagged the agency's supposed failure to disburse P4.8 million in financial assistance to health care workers, questioned the spending of P814 million on various allowances without proper compliance to applicable rules, laws and regulation, and the disbursement of P275 million “cash allowances, gift certificates and grocery items” for medical workers.