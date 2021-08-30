Hospital employees decry late release of benefits

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Hospital employees decry late release of risk allowance Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 30 2021 04:49 PM | Updated as of Aug 30 2021 05:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Long-time health employees of University of Sto. Tomas Hospital join a protest along Espańa Avenue on Monday. Healthcare workers in the Metro Manila and Laguna decried the late release of their Special Risk Allowance and other benefits that the government promised to give all health frontliners in the country’s COVID-19 response. Health workers nagprotesta para sa mga benepisyo ngayong Araw ng mga Bayani Read More: COVID19 health workers protest Heroes Day UST Hospital Manila Special Risk Allowance health workers benefits SRA special risk allowance hazard pay DOH Department of Health /news/08/31/21/dating-sangkot-sa-rent-sangla-arestado-ulit/video/sports/08/31/21/heros-welcome-isinagawa-para-kay-nesthy-petecio/spotlight/08/31/21/what-happens-now-that-us-troops-have-left-afghanistan/video/news/08/31/21/up-to-3-storms-expected-to-enter-ph-in-september/overseas/08/31/21/us-completes-withdrawal-of-forces-from-afghanistan-after-20-year-war