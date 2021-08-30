Home  >  News

Hospital employees decry late release of risk allowance

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2021 04:49 PM | Updated as of Aug 30 2021 05:18 PM

Hospital employees decry late release of benefits

Long-time health employees of University of Sto. Tomas Hospital join a protest along Espańa Avenue on Monday. Healthcare workers in the Metro Manila and Laguna decried the late release of their Special Risk Allowance and other benefits that the government promised to give all health frontliners in the country’s COVID-19 response.

