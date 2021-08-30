Honoring a hero

MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating Heroes Day at Libingan ng mga Bayani

Philippine Army Technical Sergeant Geronimo Vallecera III offers a prayer before the tomb of his father at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani in Taguig City on the occasion of National Heroes Day, Monday. Celebrated on the last Monday of August, the National Heroes Day aims to honor the bravery of all Filipino heroes who fought for our freedom.

