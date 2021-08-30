Health workers hold protest on Heroes Day

MULTIMEDIA

Health workers slam DOH, hold Heroes Day protest

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Health workers and frontline workers of St Luke’s Medical Center hold a protest in front of the hospital in Quezon City on Monday. Healthcare workers (HCWs) in major private hospitals in Metro Manila and Laguna organized simultaneous mass actions on the occasion of National Heroes Day, calling for the immediate release of their Special Risk Allowance and other benefit packages that was promised to all health frontliners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.