Call for justice as health worker Renz Perez is laid to rest

Family members, relatives and friends light candles and offer flowers during the burial Sunday of Renz Perez, a nurse from Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital who was killed in a hit-and-run accident while biking to work along Padre Burgos and Maria Orosa in Manila City, last Aug. 23. The Department of Health urged the government to set-up protected bicycle lanes to ensure safety of workers, particularly health workers and front liners who opted to bike to work during the COVID19 pandemic.