Call for justice as health worker Renz Perez is laid to rest ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 30 2020 03:07 PM Family members, relatives and friends light candles and offer flowers during the burial Sunday of Renz Perez, a nurse from Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital who was killed in a hit-and-run accident while biking to work along Padre Burgos and Maria Orosa in Manila City, last Aug. 23. The Department of Health urged the government to set-up protected bicycle lanes to ensure safety of workers, particularly health workers and front liners who opted to bike to work during the COVID19 pandemic. DOH asks LGUs to roll out protected bike lanes after nurse's hit-and-run death