Goring, Haiku to enhance southwest monsoon

Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMMB/CIRA

Typhoon Goring (international name: Saola) slowly moves northwestward with the center of its eye 180 km East of Aparri, Cagayan while Tropical Storm “Haikui” (right) slightly intensifies as it moves west northwestward over the Philippine Sea in this image screen-captured from the Regional and Mesoscale Meteorology Branch - Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday. PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant with the enhanced southwest monsoon which is forecast to bring gusty conditions even over areas not under any wind signal and heavy rainfall in other land areas.