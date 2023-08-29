Home > News MULTIMEDIA Back to school Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 29 2023 11:09 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students accomplish seatwork as school year 2023-2024 opens at the President Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City on Tuesday. Over 22 million learners enrolled this year in both public and private schools in the country, according to the Department of Education. Read More: President Corazon Aquino Elementary School Quezon City school opening /business/08/29/23/toyota-suspends-operations-at-12-japanese-factories-due-to-system-glitch-company/business/08/29/23/gcash-to-charge-convenience-fees-for-bpi-unionbank-cash-ins-from-october/classified-odd/08/29/23/doctors-find-live-parasitic-worm-in-womans-brain/business/08/29/23/ph-japan-sign-loan-agreement-for-disaster-recovery/video/news/08/29/23/wasted-water-outside-ncr-equal-to-half-of-angat-dam