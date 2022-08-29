Youth groups urge govt to defend PH sea on Heroes Day

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'Honor our heroes, defend West PH Sea' Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 29 2022 11:32 AM | Updated as of Aug 29 2022 12:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Sentro and Akbayan Youth stage a protest at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Monday, in commemoration of National Heroes Day. The youth protesters urged the government to honor heroes by defending rights over the West Philippine Sea. Read More: Sentro Akbayan Youth Heroes Day National Heroes Day /news/08/30/22/sapul-sa-cctv-panghoholdap-ng-restaurant-sa-rizal/news/08/29/22/qc-valenzuela-caloocan-experience-water-service-interruption/sports/08/29/22/despite-win-sotto-still-not-satisfied-with-performance/sports/08/29/22/japan-stuns-china-for-first-avc-cup-for-women-crown/sports/08/29/22/clarkson-backs-under-fire-chot-reyes-hes-one-of-us