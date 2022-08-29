Workers’ rights pushed on Nat'l Heroes Day

Home > News MULTIMEDIA ‘Workers are heroes’ Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 29 2022 02:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers from various sectors lay a wreath at the monument of Andres Bonifacio as they mark National Heroes Day, at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Lawton, Manila on Monday. The group led by the All Workers Unity asked President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to recognize workers as heroes by addressing low wages and guarantee security of tenure, right to form and join trade union, and other human rights. Gov't urged on Heroes Day: Address plight of laborers, treat them as 'heroes' Read More: All Workers Unity National Heroes Day Liwasang Bonifacio workers’ rights workers laborers protest protest action /sports/08/30/22/fiba-clarkson-boosted-by-huge-mall-of-asia-arena-crowd/news/08/30/22/sapul-sa-cctv-panghoholdap-ng-restaurant-sa-rizal/news/08/29/22/qc-valenzuela-caloocan-experience-water-service-interruption/sports/08/29/22/despite-win-sotto-still-not-satisfied-with-performance/sports/08/29/22/japan-stuns-china-for-first-avc-cup-for-women-crown