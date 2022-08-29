Workers’ rights pushed on Nat'l Heroes Day

MULTIMEDIA

‘Workers are heroes’

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Workers from various sectors lay a wreath at the monument of Andres Bonifacio as they mark National Heroes Day, at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Lawton, Manila on Monday. The group led by the All Workers Unity asked President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to recognize workers as heroes by addressing low wages and guarantee security of tenure, right to form and join trade union, and other human rights.