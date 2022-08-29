Recognizing Filipino veterans on Heroes Day

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos Jr. honors veterans on National Heroes Day

Office of the President

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. greets members of the Veterans Foundation of the Philippines after a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier inside the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Monday. In a speech, Marcos announced the government’s plan to construct hospitals for Philippine veterans in the Visayas and Mindanao.