Recognizing Filipino veterans on Heroes Day

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos Jr. honors veterans on National Heroes Day Office of the President Posted at Aug 29 2022 02:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. greets members of the Veterans Foundation of the Philippines after a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier inside the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Monday. In a speech, Marcos announced the government’s plan to construct hospitals for Philippine veterans in the Visayas and Mindanao. Marcos urges Filipinos: Be heroes in our own right Read More: National Heroes Day Veterans Foundation of the Philippines Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr Libingan ng mga Bayani Bongbong Marcos veterans war veterans Filipino veterans Philippine veterans /sports/08/30/22/fiba-clarkson-boosted-by-huge-mall-of-asia-arena-crowd/news/08/30/22/sapul-sa-cctv-panghoholdap-ng-restaurant-sa-rizal/news/08/29/22/qc-valenzuela-caloocan-experience-water-service-interruption/sports/08/29/22/despite-win-sotto-still-not-satisfied-with-performance/sports/08/29/22/japan-stuns-china-for-first-avc-cup-for-women-crown