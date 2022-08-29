Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos Jr. honors veterans on National Heroes Day

Office of the President

Posted at Aug 29 2022 02:53 PM

Recognizing Filipino veterans on Heroes Day

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. greets members of the Veterans Foundation of the Philippines after a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier inside the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Monday. In a speech, Marcos announced the government’s plan to construct hospitals for Philippine veterans in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Read More:  National Heroes Day   Veterans Foundation of the Philippines   Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos   Jr   Libingan ng mga Bayani   Bongbong Marcos   veterans   war veterans   Filipino veterans   Philippine veterans  