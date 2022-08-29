Home  >  News

Visiting the Mausoleum of the Veterans of the Revolution

Posted at Aug 29 2022 01:05 PM | Updated as of Aug 29 2022 10:28 PM

Paying tribute to heroes of the Philippine Revolution

People visit the Mausoleo Delos Veteranos De La Revolucion (Mausoleum of the Veterans of the Revolution) inside the Manila North Cemetery in commemoration of National Heroes Day on Monday. Built in 1915 by the government of Manila and the Asociacion delos Veteranos dela Revolucion, the mausoleum is dedicated to Filipino revolutionaries of the Philippine Revolution of the 1890s and the Philippine-American war. 

