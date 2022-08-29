Paying tribute to heroes of the Philippine Revolution

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Visiting the Mausoleum of the Veterans of the Revolution ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 29 2022 01:05 PM | Updated as of Aug 29 2022 10:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People visit the Mausoleo Delos Veteranos De La Revolucion (Mausoleum of the Veterans of the Revolution) inside the Manila North Cemetery in commemoration of National Heroes Day on Monday. Built in 1915 by the government of Manila and the Asociacion delos Veteranos dela Revolucion, the mausoleum is dedicated to Filipino revolutionaries of the Philippine Revolution of the 1890s and the Philippine-American war. Marcos urges Filipinos: Be heroes in our own right Read More: National Heroes Day Mausoleo Delos Veteranos De La Revolucion Mausoleum of the Veterans of the Revolution Manila North Cemetery Philippine Revolution Philippine-American War /sports/08/30/22/fiba-clarkson-boosted-by-huge-mall-of-asia-arena-crowd/news/08/30/22/sapul-sa-cctv-panghoholdap-ng-restaurant-sa-rizal/news/08/29/22/qc-valenzuela-caloocan-experience-water-service-interruption/sports/08/29/22/despite-win-sotto-still-not-satisfied-with-performance/sports/08/29/22/japan-stuns-china-for-first-avc-cup-for-women-crown