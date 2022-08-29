Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating National Heroes Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2022 05:16 PM

Cleaning up on Heroes Day

Maintenance personnel clean the Bonifacio Shrine also known as the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on Monday. President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. urged Filipinos to “be heroes in our own right and a source of pride and inspiration for the succeeding generation of Filipinos to emulate" as the country marks National Heroes Day. 

Read More:  National Heroes Day   Kartilya ng Katipunan   Manila   Bonifacio   Bonifacio Shrine   bayani   Araw ng mga Bayani  