Cleaning up on Heroes Day

Celebrating National Heroes Day
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 29 2022 05:16 PM

Maintenance personnel clean the Bonifacio Shrine also known as the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on Monday. President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. urged Filipinos to "be heroes in our own right and a source of pride and inspiration for the succeeding generation of Filipinos to emulate" as the country marks National Heroes Day.

Marcos urges Filipinos: Be heroes in our own right

Read More: National Heroes Day Kartilya ng Katipunan Manila Bonifacio Bonifacio Shrine bayani Araw ng mga Bayani