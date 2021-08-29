Home  >  News

Dozens of Hospicio de San Jose elderly patients transferred to PRC isolation facility

Responding to Hospicio de San Jose’s urgent call

Members of the Philippine Red Cross transfer elderly patients from Hospicio de San Jose at a COVID-19 isolation facility in Adamson University, San Marcelino Street, Manila on Sunday. The patients were transferred in response to urgent call from hospice administrator Sr. Maria Socorro Evidente, DC after the facility recorded 108 active COVID-19 cases while 30 more people need to be tested, according to the PRC. 

