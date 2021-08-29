Responding to Hospicio de San Jose’s urgent call

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Dozens of Hospicio de San Jose elderly patients transferred to PRC isolation facility ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 29 2021 01:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Philippine Red Cross transfer elderly patients from Hospicio de San Jose at a COVID-19 isolation facility in Adamson University, San Marcelino Street, Manila on Sunday. The patients were transferred in response to urgent call from hospice administrator Sr. Maria Socorro Evidente, DC after the facility recorded 108 active COVID-19 cases while 30 more people need to be tested, according to the PRC. Red Cross opens isolation facility to COVID-19 patients from Hospicio de San Jose Read More: COVID19 Hospicio De San Jose elderly Adamson University Philippine Red Cross Red Cross PRC COVID19 patients /news/08/30/21/bangsamoro-hospitals-icus-81-percent-full-official/news/08/30/21/robredo-getting-jabbed-vs-covid-an-act-of-heroism/news/08/30/21/ospital-ng-sampaloc-to-stop-admitting-covid-19-patients/overseas/08/30/21/hurricane-ida-strikes-louisiana-as-category-4-storm/entertainment/08/30/21/candyman-hooks-22m-opening-tops-box-office