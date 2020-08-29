MULTIMEDIA

Wake held for soldier killed in Jolo blast

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Pascual and Maira Zaida Paller mourn during the wake of their son, Private John Rey Paller, in Giporlos town, Eastern Samar on Saturday. Paller was one of 15 people who died in the twin suicide bombings in Jolo, Sulu on August 24.