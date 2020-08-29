Home > News MULTIMEDIA Wake held for soldier killed in Jolo blast Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 29 2020 06:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pascual and Maira Zaida Paller mourn during the wake of their son, Private John Rey Paller, in Giporlos town, Eastern Samar on Saturday. Paller was one of 15 people who died in the twin suicide bombings in Jolo, Sulu on August 24. Military names Sulu attackers: Suicide bomber's widow, Abu Sayyaf leader's wife Sulu attack 'puts to test' new anti-terror law: solon Read More: Private John Rey Paller soldier Eastern Samar Jolo blast Jolo bombing multimedia multimedia photos