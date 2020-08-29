Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Protection for pets

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2020 04:48 PM

Protection for pets

Paulito de Sagun’s dog Marian wears a face mask and face shield on his pedicab as they wait for passengers at Baseco Compound in Manila on Saturday. Face masks and face shields are now mandatory when riding public transportation as the country logs a total of 213,131 total COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   face mask   face shield   dog   pedicab   Manila  