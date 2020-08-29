Home > News MULTIMEDIA Protection for pets ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 29 2020 04:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Paulito de Sagun’s dog Marian wears a face mask and face shield on his pedicab as they wait for passengers at Baseco Compound in Manila on Saturday. Face masks and face shields are now mandatory when riding public transportation as the country logs a total of 213,131 total COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. Philippines logs 3,637 new coronavirus infections as cases swell to 213,131 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 face mask face shield dog pedicab Manila /news/08/29/20/8-patay-1-sugatan-sa-pamamarili-sa-cotabato/news/08/29/20/house-confirms-3-more-covid-19-cases-among-staff/news/08/29/20/philippines-logs-3637-new-coronavirus-infections-as-cases-swell-to-213131/news/08/29/20/govt-offers-p3-million-reward-for-arrest-of-jolo-twin-bombing-suspects/entertainment/08/29/20/arnel-pineda-rallies-new-veteran-artists-to-create-fresh-original-music-amid-pandemic