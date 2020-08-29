Home > News MULTIMEDIA All eyes on me George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 29 2020 03:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Health Secretary Francisco Duque III speaks to the media after the National Task Force (NTF) on Coordinated Operation to Defeat Epidemic (C.O.D.E.) team visit and the “Mask Para sa Masa” program launch at the Don Alejandro Roces Science High School in Quezon City on Saturday. The inter-agency program aims to provide locally manufactured masks to poor families as a precaution against COVID-19. Government starts distributing locally made face masks to indigents Duque calls PhilHealth whistleblower 'very polluted source' Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 NTF-CODE C.O.D.E. Coordinated Operation to Defeat Epidemic Mask Para sa Masa Don Alejandro Roces Science High School