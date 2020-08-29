MULTIMEDIA

All eyes on me

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III speaks to the media after the National Task Force (NTF) on Coordinated Operation to Defeat Epidemic (C.O.D.E.) team visit and the “Mask Para sa Masa” program launch at the Don Alejandro Roces Science High School in Quezon City on Saturday. The inter-agency program aims to provide locally manufactured masks to poor families as a precaution against COVID-19.