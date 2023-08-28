MULTIMEDIA

Preparing for another school year

Maria Tan ABS-CBN News

Teacher Sylvia Aquino makes last-minute preparations inside a kindergarten classroom devoid of any decoration at the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday. The Department of Education issued Order No. 21 mandating all public schools to ensure that school grounds, classrooms, and all other school facilities are clean from unnecessary decoration, clarifying that appropriate visual aids may be used on related topics during classes.