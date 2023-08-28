Home > News MULTIMEDIA Preparing for another school year Maria Tan ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 28 2023 06:08 PM | Updated as of Aug 28 2023 08:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Teacher Sylvia Aquino makes last-minute preparations inside a kindergarten classroom devoid of any decoration at the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday. The Department of Education issued Order No. 21 mandating all public schools to ensure that school grounds, classrooms, and all other school facilities are clean from unnecessary decoration, clarifying that appropriate visual aids may be used on related topics during classes. DepEd defends Duterte order to remove wall decors Bare walls only: Duterte orders classroom walls stripped of photos, visual aids Read More: Pinyahan Elementary School class opening DepEd classroom decoration balik eskwela /classified-odd/08/29/23/doctors-find-live-parasitic-worm-in-womans-brain/business/08/29/23/ph-japan-sign-loan-agreement-for-disaster-recovery/video/news/08/29/23/wasted-water-outside-ncr-equal-to-half-of-angat-dam/overseas/08/29/23/71-magnitude-quake-aftershocks-rattle-bali-residents/sports/08/29/23/haliburton-sees-no-problem-in-coming-off-the-bench-for-team-usa