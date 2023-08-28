OFWs pay last respects to Migrant Worker Secretary Ople

MULTIMEDIA

OFWs pay last respects to Migrant Worker Secretary Toots Ople

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Employees and other guests, among them former overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), pay their last respects during the Gabi ng Parangal for Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople, a long-time advocate of Filipinos working abroad, at the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) headquarters in Ortigas City on Monday. Ople, who made a career championing the rights of OFWs, was chosen in 2022 to lead the newly-created DMW, which is tasked to protect the rights and promote the welfare of migrant workers.

Read More: OFW DMW migrant workers