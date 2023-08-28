OFWs pay last respects to Migrant Worker Secretary Ople

MULTIMEDIA
OFWs pay last respects to Migrant Worker Secretary Toots Ople
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 28 2023 10:37 PM
Employees and other guests, among them former overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), pay their last respects during the Gabi ng Parangal for Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople, a long-time advocate of Filipinos working abroad, at the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) headquarters in Ortigas City on Monday. Ople, who made a career championing the rights of OFWs, was chosen in 2022 to lead the newly-created DMW, which is tasked to protect the rights and promote the welfare of migrant workers.
