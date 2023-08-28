MULTIMEDIA
Marcos pays tribute to Filipino heroes
Kj Rosales, PPA pool
Posted at Aug 28 2023 11:34 AM
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Monday. The National Heroes Day celebration, which pays tribute to all Filipino heroes who braved death and persecution for the nation, justice and freedom, carries the theme, "Karangalan. Katungkulan. Kabayanihan."
