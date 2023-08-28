Home  >  News

Kj Rosales, PPA pool

Posted at Aug 28 2023 11:34 AM

Marcos pays tribute to Filipino heroes

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Monday. The National Heroes Day celebration, which pays tribute to all Filipino heroes who braved death and persecution for the nation, justice and freedom, carries the theme, "Karangalan. Katungkulan. Kabayanihan."

