Barangay-SK election period begins

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Manila residents file their certificates of candidacy for the 2023 Barangay and SK elections at a mall in Manila on August 28, 2023. Comelec released a list of venues for the filing of Certificates of Candidacy to accommodate bigger barangays in Metro Manila, while candidates from smaller barangays may still file their COCs in their designated City or Municipal Office of the Election Officer (OEO).